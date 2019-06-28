Fat ewes sold from €70 to €130 each at Raphoe Mart

There was an easier trade for sheep at Raphoe Mart on Monday, June 24 with numbers up on last week.

Lambs were selling at:

€75 to €80 for 30-36kgs;

€85 to €92 for 36-40kgs;

€90 to €95 for 40-43kgs;

€95 to €100 for 43-45kgs;

€100 to €110 for 46-55kgs.

Fat ewes sold from €70 to €130 each.

A smaller entry of cattle at Raphoe Mart on Thursday, June 27 with great weather keeping everyone busy in fields.

Still a great trade for all stock on offer with plenty of interest and bidding from farmers, agents and feedlot buyers.

Bullocks and bulls sold to €905 over the weight and heifers topped at €845 over.

Bulls/bullocks sold from €2.00/kg to €2.70/kg.

Heifers sold from €2.10/kg to €2.90/kg.

Top class bulls over 600 kgs - €655 to €905 over.

Beef bullocks - €600 to €780 over.

Store bullocks - €400 to €615 over.

Beef heifers - €500 to €845 over.

Store heifers - €350 to €745 over.

Dry cows - €615 to €1445 each.

Raphoe Mart: Total clearance sale of dairy herd due to retirement will take place on Thursday, July 11, 2019 in conjunction with the usual Thursday cattle sale.

On offer: 48 Friesian milking cows, 20 milking heifers. All running with Aberdeen Angus bull and one Aberdeen Angus bull.

Disease free herd.

All October TB tested.

Sale at 3pm approximately.

Viewing on the day of sale only from 1pm.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.