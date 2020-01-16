Fat ewes sold to £104 at Downpatrick Mart

At the sheep sale on Saturday, January 11 there was steady trade of good quality lambs.

Fat lambs sold to £96.

Fat ewes sold to £104.00 and light weight lambs to £4.26ppk.

Leading prices as follows:

FAT LAMBS

Ballee farmer 28kg £96.00, Downpatrick farmer 25kg £95.50 and 23kg £91.00, Drumaness farmer 27kg £95.50, Dundrum farmer 25kg £95.00, Ballykeel farmer 26kg £95.00, Clough farmer 24kg £93.00 and 23kg £91.00, Legamaddy farmer 29kg £92.00 and 23kg £88.00 and 20kg £70.00, Ballynahinch farmer 23kg £90.00 and 21kg £85.00, Drumnaquoile farmer 23kg £90.00 and Raffrey farmer 18kg £76.80 and 13kg £48.00.

FAT EWES

Clough farmer £104.00 and £85.00 and £75.00, Edendarriff farmer £95.00, Drumaness farmer £90.00, Ballynahinch farmer £87.00, Drumaness farmer £85.00 and £65.00, Downpatrick farmer £85.00 and Ballylucas farmer £66.00.