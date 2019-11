Fat ewes sold to £91 at Downpatrick Mart

At the sheep sale on Saturday, November 23 there was steady trade of good quality lambs.

Fat lambs sold to £85.50, fat ewes sold to £91.00 and light weight lambs sold to £4.76ppk.

FAT LAMBS

Ballykeel farmer 27kg £85.50, Downpatrick farmer 31kg £85.00, Lisoid farmer 28kg £84.00, Ballyhossett farmer 27kg £84.00 twice and 20kg £75.00, Dromara farmer 24kg £84.00, Dromara farmer 27kg £83.80, Legamaddy farmer 24kg £83.50, Minerstown farmer 27kg £83.00 and 20kg £73.50, Bonecastle farmer 27kg £83.00, Ballee farmer 29kg £83.00 and 24kg £80.00, Killyleagh farmer 25kg £82.50, Hilltown farmer 29kg £82.00, Ballydonnell farmer 25kg £82.00, Drumnaquoile farmer 25kg £82.00, Dromara farmer 25kg £82.00, Kilcoo farmer 25kg £81.50, Castlewellan farmer 30kg £81.50, Lisburn farmer 23kg £81.00, Woodgrange farmer 25kg £81.00, 18kg £72.50, 13kg £60.50 and 10kg £39.00, Downpatrick farmer 27kg £80.80, Blackstaff farmer 24kg £80.50, Ballyclander farmer 23kg £80.00 and Strangford farmer 25kg £80.00.

FAT EWES

Dromara farmer £91.00 and £83.00, Ballykinlar farmer £85.00 and £70.00, Legamaddy farmer £82.00, Dromara farmer £80.00 and £68.50, Annacloy producer £79.00, £70.00 and £60.00, Ballydonnell farmer £75.00, Kilcoo farmer £70.00 and Minerstown farmer £66.00 and £59.

At the cattle sale on Monday, November 25 there was a good entry of quality cattle.

In the heavy weight category bullocks peaked at 618kg Belgian Blue £1050 with heifers at £870 for a 558kg Charolais.

Light weight stores sold to £2.04ppk.

Leading prices in all categories as follows:

Bullocks

Annacloy farmer 618kg Belgian Blue £1050 and 586kg Hereford £940 and 586kg Aberdeen Angus £900 and 544kg Aberdeen Angus £855 and 488kg Montbleiarde £790, Castlewellan farmer 472kg Charolais £925 and 502kg Charolais £885 and 416kg Limousin £8354, Sheepland farmer 558kg Aberdeen Angus £920 and 556kg Aberdeen Angus £880 and 494kg Aberdeen Angus £790 and 502kg Aberdeen Angus £760 and 434kg Simmental £730, Ballee farmer 520kg Aberdeen Angus £880, Crossgar farmer 504kg Hereford £855, Ballee farmer 524kg Limousin £790 and 414kg Limousin £700 and Seaforde farmer 428kg Aberdeen Angus £675.

Heifers

Downpatrick farmer 558Kg Charolais £870, Ballee farmer 388kg Aberdeen Angus £530 and 376kg Aberdeen Angus £520 and 246kg Aberdeen Angus £470.