Fat ewes to £108 at Hilltown Mart

A good turnout for the first sale in May fat ewes in high demand.

Hogget number tight, spring lambs are on the rise.

Spring lambs: Kilkeel farmer, £102.5 for 24.5kg (418ppk). Rathfriland farmer, £100 for 22.5kg (444ppk). Rostrevor farmer, £100 for 24kg (416ppk). Kilkeel farmers,£98.50 for 21.5kg (453ppk), £98 for 22.5kg (435ppk), £97.50 for 22.5kg (427ppk), £96 for 23kg (412ppk), £83 for 20kg (415ppk). Ballymartin farmer, £96.50 for 23kg (407ppk). Newry farmer, £93 for 22kg (422ppk). Hilltown farmer, £92 for 21kg (431ppk).

Fat hoggets: Rathfriland farmer £101 for 33kg (306ppk), £101 for 32.5kg (310ppk), £94 doe 28.5kg (329ppk). Cabra farmer,£101 for 26kg (388ppk).

Fat ewes: Kilkeel farmer, £108. Rathfriland farmer, £99. Hilltown farmer, £99. Annalong farmer, £97. Ballymartin farmer, £96. Rostrevor farmer, £94. Downpatrick farmer, £93. Cabra farmer, £89.

Ewes with lambs at foot: Rathfriland farmer, £192. Annalong farmer, £90 (twice). Attical farmer, £188, £187, £181, £180, £179. Hilltown farmer, £181. Warrenpoint farmer, £162.