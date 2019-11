Fat ewes to £114 at Hilltown Mart

Thursday night at Hilltown Mart saw fat ewes fetch £114, fat lambs fetched £82.50 and store lambs fetched £69.

Fat lambs: Rathfriland farmers £82.50 for 27kg (303ppk), £72 for 24kg (300ppk). Cabra farmer £75 for 28kg (267ppk). Rathfriland farmer £75 for 25kg (293ppk), £70 for 22.5kg (309ppk), £69.50 for 20.5kg (339ppk). Rostrevor farmer £75 for 24.5kg (306ppk). Mayobridge farmer £73.50 for 23.5kg (311ppk). Ballynahinch farmer £72.50 for 23kg (304ppk). Kilcoo farmer £70 for 21.5kg (324ppk).

Store lambs: Castlewellan farmers £69 for 18.5kg (372ppk), £65.50 for 18kg (356ppk). Rathfriland farmers £69 for 17kg (405ppk), £64 for 18.5kg (345ppk). Rostrevor farmer £66 for 18kg (366ppk). Hilltown farmer £65 for 17kg (371ppk), £62 for 15.5kg (398ppk).

Fat ewes: Rathfriland farmers £114, £82.50. Donaghmore farmer £114, £70. Hilltown farmer £94. Rostrevor farmer £85. Newry farmer £73.50. Castlewellan farmer £67, £65.

Saturday at Hilltown Mart saw fat lambs fetch £91, store lamb fetched £69, fat ewes fetched £101 and breeding ewes fetched £165.

Fat lambs: Cabra farmers £91 for 30.5kg (298ppk), £81 for 27.5kg (294ppk), £78 for 25.5kg (305ppk). Kilcoo farmers £78.50 for 24.5kg (320ppk), £71.50 for 22.5kg (317ppk). Rathfriland farmer £78 for 30kg (260ppk). Castlewellan farmer £77 for 24kg (320ppk). Mayobridge farmer £77 for 24.5kg (313ppk), £73.50 for (309ppk), £72.50 for 23.5kg (308ppk). Rostrevor farmer £76.50 for 23kg (332ppk). Hilltown farmer £76 for 24.5kg (310ppk). Attical farmer £75.50 for 23kg (328ppk). Newry farmer £75 for 25.5kg (294ppk), £74 for 24.5kg (302ppk).

Store lambs: Hilltown farmer £69 for 17kg (394ppk). Kilkeel farmers £68 for 18kg (377ppk), £63 for 18kg (350ppk). Killowen farmer £65.50 for 18kg (367ppk). Cabra farmer £64 for 18kg (355ppk). Newry farmer £63 for 18kg (350ppk). Castlewellan farmer £62.50 for 18kg (347ppk), £59.50 for 16.5kg (360ppk), £57.50 for 16kg (359ppk).

Fat ewes: Castlewellan farmers £101, £92, £87, £83. Attical farmer £94. Kilcoo farmer £86, £81. Hilltown farmer £76. Newry farmer £72. Ballyward farmer £70. Rostrevor farmer £68, £66.

Breeding ewes: Hilltown farmer £165, £160, £135. Kilkeel farmer £159, £158.

Breeding ram: Castlewellan farmer £165. Newtownards farmer £160.