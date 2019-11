Fat lambs sell sold to £93 at Armoy Mart

A great turnout of 1,474 head last Wednesday night saw fat lambs sell sold to £93.00, fat ewes sold to £92.00 and store lambs sold to £77.00 in a super trade for all sorts of sheep.

LEADING PRICES

FAT LAMBS

J A Kealey, Dungiven, 31kgs £93.00. A B Wilson, Armoy, 25kgs £86.00. Eamon McKeegan, Cushendall, 33kgs £87.00. B Mullan, Ballymoney, 26kgs £85.00. Danny McCouaig, Ballyvoy, 24kgs £84.00. W Nutt, Bushmills, 24kgs £84.00. Philip McNicholl, Garvagh, 25kgs £84.50. John Todd, Ballycastle, 25kgs £84.00. Maurice Maloney, Loughguile, 27kgs £84.00. J Kealey, Dungiven, 25kgs £85.00, 26kgs £84.00. David O’Neill, Dervock, 26kgs £84.00. John Delargy, Cushendall, 23kgs £81.50. A Hanna, Armoy, 22kgs Blackface, £78.50. A E Devlin, Limavady, 25kgs £84.00.

FAT EWES

J McCormick, Ballycastle, 6 Texel, £92.00. R McDonnell, Armoy, 7 crossbreds £83.00. Peter Thompson, Bushmills, 1 Suff, £90.00, 2, £82.00. R and J Smith, Bushmills, 1 Suffolk, £95.00. Noel McAuley, Ballycastle, 2 Blackface, £84.00. S White, Cloughmills, 8, Texel, £83.00. S McCambridge, Ballyvoy, 7 crossbreds £62.00. Aidan Hamilton, Ballycastle, 5 crossbreds £77.00. J Mulvenna, Glenarm, 7 Cheviot, £77.00.

STORE LAMBS

J A Kealey, Dungiven, 16 Texel, £77.00. John McCormick, Ballycastle, 22 Texel, £74.00. John McKillop, Cushendall, 32 Mules, £69.50. John McKillop, Cushendall, 33 Mules, £70.00. D and D McAlister, Ballyvoy, 19 crossbreds £71.50. Aidan Hamilton, Ballycastle, 3 Texel, £77.00. A and D Glass, Ballycastle, 10 Suffolk, £69.00. Eugene Duncan, Ballyvoy, 18 Suffolk, £67.50. J and L McFaul, Rathlin, 11 crossbreds £67.00. John Boyle, Armoy, 15 Suffolk, £80.00. Pat McBride, Ballyvoy, 13 Suffolk, £69.00. Seamus O’Neill, Martinstown, 40 Suffolk, £73.00. Jas McNeill, Ballyvoy, 30 Texel, £68.00. J A Kealey, Dungiven, 33 Texel, £68.00. Sean McCambridge, Ballyvoy, 5 Suffolk, £72.00. S O’Neill, Martinstown, 15 Suffolk, £67.00. Aidan Hamilton, Ballycastle, 51 Suffolk, £64.50. J G Cassley, Armoy, 11 Suffolk, £68.00. John McKinley, Ballycastle, 9 Blackface, £66.00. John McKillop, Cushendall, 26 crossbreds £66.00. Vincent McErlain, Armoy, 50 Suffolk, £66.50. Liam McAlister, Loughguile, 4 Suffolk, £60.50. J and L McFaul, Rathlin, 10 Blackface, £65.00. Finbar McGarry, Loughguile, 9 crossbreds, £64.00.

Sale every Wednesday night at 7pm.

All types of sheep wanted.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.