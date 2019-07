Fat lambs sell to £81 and cows and calves to £1,400 at Hilltown Mart

Thursday, July 4 at Hilltown Mart: Fat lambs - Hilltown farmers £81 for 23kg (352ppk), £77.50 for 22kg (352ppk). Mayobridge farmer £80 for 23kg (341ppk). Kilcoo farmers £79.50 for 23kg (345ppk), £70.50 for 20kg (352ppk), £69 for 19.5kg (353ppk). Cabra farmers £79 for 23kg (343ppk), £72 for 19kg (378ppk). Kilkeel farmer £78 for 22.5kg (346ppk), £72.50 for 20.5kg (353ppk). Dromore farmer £78 for 23kg (339ppk). Castlewellan farmer £74 for 21kg (350ppk). Ballynahinch farmer £71 for 20kg (355ppk).

Store lambs: Hilltown farmer £67 for 18.5kg (362ppk), £64 for 17.5kg (365ppk), 63.50 for 17kg (369ppk). Rathfriland farmer £62.50 for 17kg (353ppk). Mayobridge farmer £62 for 15.5kg (400ppk).

Fat ewes: Hilltown farmer £79, £76, £72, £67, £65.50. Kilcoo farmer £75. Dromore farmer £71. Rathfriland farmer £68.50.

Saturday, July 6 at Hilltown Mart: Fat cows - Castlewellan farmer £990 for 610kg (162ppk), £900 for 746kg (120ppk). Hilltown farmers £930 for 778kg (119ppk).£880 for 654kg (134ppk), £840 for 620kg (135ppk), £780 for 694kg (112ppk), £730 for 660kg (110ppk).

Cows and calves: Ballynahinch farmer £1,400. Castlewellan farmer £950

Heifers: Newry farmer £1,025 for 590kg (173ppk), £985 for 570kg (172ppk). £965 for 556kg (173ppk), £960 for 536kg (179ppk), £955 for 562kg (169ppk), £940 for 536kg (175ppk). Cabra farmer £885 for 462kg (191ppk). Loughgilly farmer £780 for 524kg (148ppk). Kilkeel farmer £720 for 336kg (214ppk), £710 for 366kg (194ppk).

Weanling males: Castlewellan farmer £900 for 424kg (212ppk), £840 for 464kg (181ppk). Kilkeel farmer £820 for 360kg (227ppk), £790 for 342kg (231ppk), £740 for 446kg(165ppk), £690 for 418kg (165ppk).

Bullocks: Castlewellan farmer £970 for 606kg (160ppk), £925 for 530kg (174ppk), £925 for 484kg (191ppk), £720 for 578kg (124ppk). Cabra farmer £960 for 624kg (153ppk), £925 for 650kg (142ppk). Mayobridge farmer £600 for 466kg (128ppk).