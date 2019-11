Fat lambs sell to £85 at Downpatrick Mart

At the sheep sale on Saturday 9th November there was steady trade of good quality lambs.

Fat lambs sold to £85.00, fat ewes to £64.00 and light weight lambs to £3.92ppk.

FAT LAMBS: Blackstaff farmer 33kg £85.00 and 23kg £82.00, Castlescreen farmer 30kg £83.50 and 25kg £82.00, Ballyclander farmer 28kg £83.00, Ballygowan farmer 25kg £80.00, Woodgrange farmer 25kg £80.00, Castlescreen farmer 22kg £79.00, Ballydonety farmer 24kg £78.00, Castlewellan farmer 24kg £78.00 and 19kg £74.50, Castlescreen farmer 21kg £77.50, Clough farmer 24kg £77.50 and Camlough farmer 13kg £48.00.

At the cattle sale on Monday 11th November, there was a good entry of quality cattle.

In the heavy weight category bullocks peaked at £1.83ppk for a 548kg Aberdeen Angus £1005 with heifers at £1.92ppk for a 364kg Limousin.

Light weight stores sold to £2.26ppk.

Leading prices in all categories as follows:

Bullocks: Strangford farmer 622kg Belgian Blue £1140 (1.83ppk) and 626kg Belgian Blue £1030 and 642g Belgian Blue £1030 and 604kg Belgian Blue £1000 and 558kg Belgian Blue £995 and 578kg Belgian Blue £975 and 528kg Belgian Blue £965 and 542kg Belgian Blue £955 and 574kg Belgian Blue £900 and 584kg Belgian Blue £860, Blackstaff farmer 602kg Saler £1080 (1.80ppk) and 550kg Saler £950 (1.73ppk) and 578kg Charolais £970, Ballyhornan farmer 548kg Aberdeen Angus £1005 (1.83ppk) and 550kg Simmental £960 (1.75ppk) and 506kg Belgian Blue £850 (1.70ppk) and 442kg Belgian Blue £820 (1.86ppk) and 488kg Belgian Blue £800, Castlewellan farmer 566kg Charolais £1005 (1.78ppk) and 526kg Charolais £960 (1.83ppk) and 492kg Charolais £940 (1.91ppk) and 414kg Charolais £935 (2.26ppk), Drumreagh farmer 452kg Limousin £905 (2.00ppk) and 306kg Limousin £670 (2.19ppk) and Dromore farmer 582kg Belgian Blue £825 and 446kg Limousin £785 (1.76ppk) and 362kg Aberdeen Angus £635 (1.75ppk).

Heifers: Strangford farmer 550kg Belgian Blue £955 (1.74ppk) and 528kg Belgian Blue £840 (1.60ppk) and 554kg Belgian Blue £840, Castlewellan farmer 470kg Charolais £820 (1.75ppk), Castlewellan farmer 364g Limousin £700 (1.92ppk) and 330kg Charolais £590 (1.79ppk) and 326kg Limousin £570 (1.75ppk), Ballyhornan farmer 530kg Montbeliarde £730 and 514kg Hereford £705 and 396kg Charolais £455 and Strangford farmer 358kg Belgian Blue £630 (1.76ppk).