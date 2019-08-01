Fat lambs sell to £90 at Armoy

There was a good turnout of 1,480 sheep at last Monday’s sale in Armoy with a much sharper trade for all types of sheep. Fat Lambs sold to £90.00, Fat Ewes to £100, Store lambs were a tremendous trade with many lots selling to £70.00 and a top price of £75.20.

FAT LAMBS: PJ Dougan, Coleraine, 30kgs £90.00. Colm McCluskey, Dunloy, 30kgs £87.00. John Moore, Dunloy, 30kgs £83.00. Graham Thompson, Bushmills, 28kgs £83.00. A E Devlin, Limavady, 23kgs £82.50. Robt Linton, Ballymena, 25kgs £84.20. Jas McCaughan, Armoy, 23kgs £79.50. Kevin Robinson, Glenarm, 23kgs £79.80. Trevor Knox, Armoy, 23kgs £81.50. G Thompson, Bushmills, 28kgs £82.00. Terence McGarry, Loughguile, 23kgs £79.50. Alex McCann, Martinstown, 24kgs £79.50.

STORE LAMBS: G & P Emerson, Cushendall, 20 Suff, £75.20. Jas McAuley, Cushendall, 29 Suff, £73.80. Michael McDonnell, Martinstown, 8 Suff, £75.00. Sean McCambridge, Ballyvoy, 50 Suff, £70.00, 50, £70.00, 60, £69.00. Randal McDonnell, Armoy, 38, £70.20. Ronnie Duncan, Ballyvoy, 67, Suff, £69.50. V & C Butler, Ballyvoy, 60, Texel’s, £69.20. Jas McAuley, Cushendall, 44, Suff, £67.00. Pat McCarry, Ballyvoy, 46, Tex, £68.20, 47, Tex, £67.00. Paddy McDonnell, Cushendall, 39 Suff, £66.50. G McCambridge, Ballyvoy, 55 Suff, £69.00. Brendan McLaughlin, Glenariffe, 34 Chev, £61.00. Sean McIntyre, Loughguile, 46 Mules, £62.50. MM Kelly, Ballycastle, 36 Tex, £64.50. Kevin Robinson, Glenarm, 14 Tex, £65.00.

FAT EWES: J E McCaughan, Armoy, 11 Tex, £100. John O’Kane, Ballymoney, 17 Tex, £93.50. Pat McBride, Ballycastle, 8 c/b’s £88.00. W Knowles, Cloughmills, 4 Tex, £92.00. Sam Garner, Stranocum, 3 Tex, £88.00. B McAlister, Dervock, 6 c/b’s £82.50. Wm Knox, Armoy, 9 c/b’s £82.50. RJ Smith, Bushmills, 4 Tex, £98.50. Ballylurgan Farms, 7 Tex, £92.00. Trevor Knox, Armoy, 1 Dorset, £94.00. M M Kelly Ballycastle, 18 b/f, £64.50.

Sale every Wednesday night at 7.00pm

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister & Son