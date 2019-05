Fat lambs sell to £91 at Downpatrick Mart

At the weekly sheep sale Saturday, May 18 trade had eased slightly from the previous week.

Fat lambs sold to £91.00, fat ewes sold to £87.00 and light weight lambs sold to £3.76ppk.

FAT LAMBS

Corbally farmer 23g, £91.00, Downpatrick farmer 24kg, £91.00, Castlewellan farmer 22kg, £90.00, Ballykilbeg farmer 25kg, £89.00, Downpatrick farmer 27kg, £88.00, Dromara farmer 27kg, £87.00, Killinchy farmer 26kg, £87.00, Corbally farmer 24kg, £86.00, Strangford farmer 22kg, £83.00, Seaforde farmer 32kg, £82.50, Bonecastle farmer 21kg, £81.00, Annalong farmer 21kg, £81.00, Seaforde farmer 21kg, £79.00 and Clough farmer 26kg, £72.00.

FAT EWES

Ballyplunt farmer £87.00, Seaforde farmer £80.00, Downpatrick farmer £76.00 and Ballyculter farmer £75.00 and £74.00.