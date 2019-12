Fat lambs sell to £94 at Gortin Mart

Fat lambs sold to £94 on Monday.

Another excellent entry of sheep sold to a sharp trade.

Ian Caldwell £94/33kg, Seamus Cullinan £90/28kg, M Rafferty £89.80/25kg, Andrew McFarland £89.50/26kg, M Rafferty £89.50/26kg, James McGaughey £88/25kg, John Lowe £88/25kg, Brendan McCrystal £88/25kg, Gary Watt £86.50/28kg, Martin Devlin £86.50/25kg, Raymond Boyd £86/25kg, David Conn £86/26kg, James King £86/28kg, Richard Doherty £85/24kg, Gordan Smyth £84.50/24kg, Allan Speer £84/23kg, Patrick Kelly £84/24kg, Colm McCullagh £84/25kg, Gary Lecky £83.80/24kg, £83.80/24kg, £81.50/23kg and Raymond Boyd £8150/22kg.

STORE LAMBS

Alan Boyd £77, John Lowe £75.50, Brendan McCrystal L £70.50, Victor Kitson £69.50, Colm McCullagh £69, Richard Fleming £65.50, John McQuaid £65.50, Allan Speer £65, A Moore £60, Seamus Kelly £60, John McQuaid £60, Brendan McCrystal £52 and Gerard Conway £50.

FAT EWES

Samuel Gallagher £91, Kate Gallagher £89.50, John O’Neill £88, Ian Caldwell £88, John O’Neill £88, Robert Stark £87, Allan Speer £86, Ian Conn £86, M O’Kane £85, John O’Neill £85, Gary Lecky £8 and Ian Caldwell £76.