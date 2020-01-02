Fat lambs sell to £95 at Downpatrick Mart

At the sheep sale on Saturday, December 28 there was steady trade of good quality lambs.

Fat lambs sold to £95.00.

Fat ewes sold to £90.00 and light weight lambs sold to £3.90ppk.

Leading prices as follows:

FAT LAMBS

Downpatrick farmer 25kg £95.00, Erenagh farmer 26kg £93.00, Ballyclander farmer 25kg £92.00 and 23kg £91.00, Dundrum farmer 24kg £91.00, Killyleagh farmer 27kg £90.00, Ballynahinch farmer 24kg £89.50, Killinchy farmer 26kg £87.50 and 23kg £83.00 and 24kg £83.00, Dungannon farmer 23kg £84.35, Drumsnade farmer 23kg £81.50, Drumnaquoile farmer 21kg £80.00, Ballydugan farmer 22kg £80.00 and Saintfield farmer 19kg £73.00.

FAT EWES

Ballynahinch farmer £90.00, Killough farmer £90.00 and £77.00 and Killyleagh farmer £70.00.