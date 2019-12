Fat lambs sell to £96 at Downpatrick Mart

At the sheep sale on Saturday, December 14 there was steady trade of good quality lambs.

Fat lambs sold to £96.00.

Fat ewes to £90.00 and light weight lambs to £4.08ppk.

Leading prices as follows:

FAT LAMBS

Lissoid farmer 29kg £96.00 and 31kg £91.00, Erenagh farmer 26kg £90.00, Kilcoo farmer 30kg £90.00, Ballyhossett farmer 25kg £88.00 twice, Lissoid farmer 25kg £88.00, Ballygowan farmer 26kg £87.00, Ballyward farmer 24kg £85.00 twice, Drumnaquoile farmer 24kg £85.00, Ballygowan farmer 24kg £85.00, Hilltown farmer 23kg £83.00, Lisburn farmer 22kg £80.00, Annacloy farmer 20kg £74.00, Killough farmer 17kg £71.00 and 17kg £69.00, Ballyculter farmer 18kg £66.00 and Annacloy farmer 18kg £65.50.

FAT EWES

Lissoid farmer £90.00, Castlewellan farmer £80.00 and £55.00 and Annacloy farmer £40.00.