Fat lambs sell to £96 at Hilltown Mart

On Saturday at Hilltown Mart fat lambs sold to £96, fat ewes sold to £95 and ewes with lambs sold to £170.

Fat lambs: Hilltown farmers, £96 for 25kg (379ppk), £92 for 22.5kg (405ppk). Rathfriland farmer, £95 for 23.5kg (397ppk), £93 for 23kg (399ppk). Ballyward farmer, £94.50 for 24.5kg (385ppk), £93.50 for 23.5kg (392ppk). Mayobridge farmers, £91.50 for 22.5kg (410ppk), £90 for 21.5kg (420ppk). Cabra farmer, £91 for 22.5kg (404ppk). Castlewellan farmer, £90.50 for 21.5kg (420ppk). Kilkeel farmer, £90 for 22.5kg (400ppk). Rostrevor farmer, £89 for 21.5kg (410ppk).

Fat ewes: Hilltown farmers, £95, £90 (twice), £89, £86, £85. Castlewellan farmer, £94. Cabra farmer, £93. Mayobridge farmers, £81, £79, £76. Kilcoo farmer, £77.

Ewes with lambs at foot: Hilltown farmers, £170, £161, £148. Ballyward farmer, £141. Attical farmer, £122, £121.