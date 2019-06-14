Fat lambs sell to £98 and fat ewes to £115 at Armoy Mart

A small show of 286 head was on offer last Wednesday night due to good silage weather and the threat of rain.

Trade as a result was much firmer, fat lambs sold to £98 and fat ewes to £115.

LEADING PRICES

P J Dougan, Coleraine, 26kgs, £98.00. Jennifer McCurdy, Bushmills, 24kgs, £95.00. K and E McErlain, Armoy, 22kgs, £93.50. G Black, Armoy, 24kgs, £93.00. Galbraith Bros, Coleraine, 22kgs, £93.00. J and J Ferguson, Bushmills, 22kgs, £93.00. Chris Henderson, Ballycastle, 23kgs, £92.00. A Kane, Ballycastle, 22kgs, £91.00. Galbraith Brothers, Coleraine, 21kgs, £90.00. Albert Boyd, Cloughmills, 20kgs, £83.00.

FAT EWES

Danny McKay, Rathkenny, 9 Texel, £115.00. Alwyn Kerr, Ballymoney, 3 crossbreds £88.00. D McKay, Martinstown, 6 Dorsets, £93.00, 6, £91.00. Albert Boyd, Cloughmills, 7 crossbreds £85.50. S White, Cloughmills, 12 Texels, £81.00. Alan McClements, Ballymoney, 6 Texels, £87.00.

Sale every Wednesday night at 7pm.

