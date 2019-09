Fat lambs sell well to £90 at Gortin Mart, with sharp trade remaining

Fat lambs sell to £90 on Monday with another sharp store lamb trade selling to £75.

An exceptional fat ewe trade up to £120 and breeding hoggets £158.

FAT LAMBS

Justin Mallon £90/26kg, £84/30kg, Anthony Carlin £82, A McFraland £80.50/28kg, K and G Pinkerton £78/25kg, Desmond O'Kane £78/29kg, Nigel Laughlin £77/25kg, Declan McNally £77/26kg, James Hamilton £77/26kg, Leona Young £76.80/24kg, John Young £76.80/24kg, Patrick Kelly £76/25kg, Noel McIlwaine £76/23kg, A Houston £76/26kg, Declan McNally £75.50/23kg, John McSorley £75.50/23kg, Kenneth Johnston £75.50/24kg and Derek Clarke £75.50/24kg.

STORE LAMB

Allen Speer £75, £74, John Young £75, £70, Anthony Carlin £72 and Seamus Kelly £70.

FAT EWES

Justin Mallon £120, £120, James Hamilton £100, Neol McIlwaine £91.50, Glenn Cuddy £83.50, Padraig Kelly £83, C Mullan £83, £82, C McFarland £82, P Kelly £81, John McSorley £81, William Moore £80, Derek Clarke £79.50, Justin Mallon £78, James O'Hagan £76, Declan Murray £73.50 and A Ballantine £72.

BREEDING HOGGETS

Seamus Gormley £158, £155, £155, Oliver Kerr £140, Robert Hamilton £128, Justin Mallon £128, Robert Hamilton £116, Patrick McSwiggan £112 and Oliver Kerr £110, £108, £108.