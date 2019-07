Fat lambs to £88 at Hilltown

At Thursday’s Hilltown Farmers Attested Sales Fat lambs sold to £88, Store lambs to £67 and Fat ewes to £97.

Fat Lambs: Rostrevor farmers £88 for 28.5kg (308ppk), £74.50 for 23kg (323ppk), £73 for 22.5kg (324ppk). Dromore farmer £83.50 for 26kg (321ppk). Cabra farmer £81 for 27kg (300ppk). Ballymartin farmer £80 for 25kg (317ppk). Hilltown farmers £78 for 23kg (339ppk), £75 for 22.5kg (333ppk), £74.50 for 22.5kg (331ppk), £72.50 for 22kg (329ppk), £71.50 for 21kg (340ppk), £70.50 for 19kg (371ppk). Banbridge farmer £77.50 for 23kg (334ppk), £76 for 23kg (330ppk). Rathfriland farmer £77 for 23.5kg (327ppk). Kilcoo farmer £76.50 for 23.5kg (325ppk), £74 for 22.5kg (328ppk).

Store Lambs: Banbridge farmer £67 for 18kg (362ppk), £64.50 for 17kg (379ppk). Cabra farmer £66.50 for 18kg (369ppk). Hilltown farmers £66 for 17kg (388ppk), £65.50 for 17.5kg (374ppk), £65 for 16kg (406ppk), £63 for 15kg (406ppk). Mayobridge farmer £64 for 16kg (400ppk).

Fat Ewes: Hilltown farmers £97, £87, £75. Rathfriland farmers £96, £95. Cabra farmer £90. Kilkeel farmer £87.50. Dromore farmer £85. Cabra farmer £81. Kilcoo farmer £77.

At the sale on Saturday Fat Lambs sold to £86.50, Store lambs to £81.50 and Fat ewes to £104.50.

Fat Lambs: Banbridge farmer £86.50 for 26kg (332ppk). Hilltown farmers £86 for 24kg (346ppk), £85.50 for 25.5kg (335ppk), £81.50 for 23kg (352ppk), £79.50 for 22kg (359ppk), £78 for 23kg (329ppk), £75 for 23kg (314ppk). Castlewellan farmer £82.50 for 22.5kg (367ppk), £80 for 23kg (348ppk). Dromore farmer £82 for 24kg (333ppk). Kilkeel farmer £80.50 for 26kg (302ppk), £73 for 21.5kg (336ppk), £72.50 for 20.5kg (334ppk). Rathfriland farmers £76 for 22kg (345ppk), £75.50 for 23kg (325ppk).

Store Lambs: Hilltown farmers £81.50 for 17kg (463ppk), £68.50 for 17.5kg (387ppk), £65.50 for 15.5kg (419ppk), £61 for 15kg (398ppk). Castlewellan farmer £67.50 for 18kg (375ppk). Kilcoo farmer £64.50 for 18kg (350ppk). Mayobridge farmer £62.50 for 16kg (388ppk). Kilkeel farmer £59 for 14.5k (409ppk).

Fat Ewes: Hilltown farmers £104.50, £87.80. Rathfriland farmers £96, £80, £79, £78, £75. Kilcoo farmer £85. Mayobridge farmers £82, £79.