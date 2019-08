Fat lambs to £90 at Armoy

Not an empty pen was left in the yard, with an outrageous show of just under 4,000 head on offer at Armoy last Wednesday night. Fat Lambs sold to £90.00, Fat Ewes to £120.00, Store lambs were a great trade selling to a top of £73.00, Breeding Ewes made up to £158.00.

LEADING PRICES

FAT LAMBS: D McKee, Ballymoney, 28kgs £90.00. Brian Christie, 23kgs £85.00. Albert Boyd, Cloughmills, 24kgs £85.00. AB Wilson, Armoy, 25kgs £85.00. Donal Gillan, Ballymoney, 26kgs £84.00. Jas Anderson, Bushmills, 23kgs £82.00. Liam McDonnell, Ballycastle, 26kgs £84.00. Damien McBride, Armoy, 25kgs £82.00. N Jamieson, Ballycastle, 24kgs £87.00. John McQuaige, Ballycastle, 23kgs £81.00. Danny McKay, Martinstown, 23kgs £79.00. Robt Wylie, Bushmills, 25kgs £83.00. S Bartlett, Ballymoney, 25kgs £84.00. E Jamieson, Coleraine, 22kgs £78.50. Andrew McGarry, Ballycastle, 23kgs £81.00. John McKinley, Ballycastle, 24kgs £83.00. Rowan Tree Farms, 25kgs £82.00. Seamus Mullan, Drumsurn, 23kgs £79.00.

STORE LAMBS: John A McKillop, Cushendall, 30 Suff, £70.50. F & J McCurry, Cushendall, 27 Suff, £69.80. S Mullan, Drumsurn, 50 Suff, £69.20. Chris McNaughton, Loughguile, 51 Tex, £68.20. Jas Carey, Martinstown, 52 Tex, £67.50. E Duncan, Ballyvoy, 44 Suff, £66.50. Sean McCambridge, Ballyvoy, 64 Suff, £68.80, 70 Tex, £68.20. S McDonnell, Ballycastle, 50 Suff, £69.00. V McErlain, Armoy, 50 Suff, £68.50. Sean McBride, Ballycastle, 50 Suff, £68.80. Pat McCarry, Ballyvoy, 49, Tex, £64.50. S McCambridge, Ballyvoy, 60 Suff, £67.00. Paddy McDonnell, Cushendall, 56 Suff, £66.00. G McCambridge, Ballyvoy, 60 Tex, £65.50. Pat O’Neill, Cushendun, 34 Suff, £65.50. P Quinn, Cushendall, 32 Mules, £63.00. P McDonnell, Cushendall, 11 Mules, £63.00. N McAuley, Glenshesk, 14 Suff, £62.50. Des McCollum, Loughguile, 16 Suff, £67.80. J O’Boyle, Glenariffe, 10 Suff, £66.00. Stephen McDonnell, Cushendall, 22 Suff, £63.50.

BREEDING EWES: Chris McKernan, Dervock, 10 Suff £158, 10, £158. JP Black, Ballycastle, Mules, 12, £153, 12, £150, 12, £140, 12, £136, 7, £138, 12, £135, 24, £132. Mervyn Connell, Claudy, 10 Suff, £145, 10, £144, 10, £140, 10, £136. V McNeill, Ballycastle, Mules, 10, £145, 10, £137, 10, £148, 10, £151, 10, £141. Gordon Wilson, Kilrea, 10, £150, 10, £148, 10, £140. Eva Cafolla, Dundrod, Mules, 10, £130, 10, £130. Danny McKee, Loughguile, Mules, 12, £140, 12, £144, 10, £142, 11, £134, 12, £132, 12, £132. W Patton, Cloughmills, 10 Mules, £141, 12, £138. John Thompson, Bushmills, 10 Tex, £132, 22, £130. D Cassley, Armoy, 12 Mules, £130.

FAT EWES: Danny McKay, Martinstown, Tex, £120. Andrew Jamison, Stranocum, Tex £95.50. Des McCollum, Loughguile, Tex, £96.00. Alison Wharry, Ballymena, Tex, £93.00. BW & I McConaghy, Bushmills, c/b’s £86.00. S McCambridge, Ballyvoy, c/b’s £85.00. A Laverty, Armoy, Suff, £88.00.

Sale every Wednesday at 7.00pm

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister & Son