Fat lambs to £98.20 and fat ewes to £134 at Swatragh Mart

Sheep: Fat lambs to £98.20, fat ewes to £134.00 and ewes and lambs to £220.

A good show of over 1000 head was presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday which was met with a steady trade for all types of stock.

An entry of over 300 cull ewes saw strong demand for well fleshed ewes, topping at £129.

Almost 500 lambs were presented for sale, topping at £98.20 for a pen of 23kg.

A good show of breeders topped at £220 for full mouthed ewes with twin lambs at foot.

Sample prices: Heavyweight lambs/hoggets: Garvagh producer; 26kg at £94.50 = 3.63p; Bellaghy producer; 25.4kg at £94.00 = Moneymore producer; 26kg at £93.50 = 3.60p; Drumsurn producer; 26kg at £84.00 = 3.23p; Garvagh producer; 26kg at £84.00 = 3.23p and Dungiven producer; 29kg at £80.00 = 2.76p.

Mid-weight lambs: Glarryford producer; 23kg at £98.20 = 4.27p; Toomebridge producer; 24.8kg at £97.20 = 3.92p; Stewartstown producer; 23.8kg at £96.20 = 4.05p; Dungiven producer; 24kg at £95.80 = 3.99p; Limavady producer; 22.8kg at £95.80 = 4.21p; Draperstown producer; 21kg at £95.00 = 4.52p; Upperlands producer; 22.4kg at £92.50 = 4.13p; Upperlands producer; 21kg at £92.20 = 4.39p; Kilrea producer; 22.5kg at £91.80 = 4.08p; Rasharkin producer; 22kg at £90.00 = 4.09p and Cullybackey producer; 23kg at £90.00 = 3.91p.

Lightweight lambs: Dungiven producer; 21.9kg at £89.80 = 4.10p; Castlerock producer; 20.8kg at £88.80 = 4.28p; Rasharkin producer; 21.1kg at £86.00 = 4.08p; Swatragh producer; 20.5kg at £85.20 = 4.16p and Castlerock producer; 19kg at £68.00 = 3.58p.

Fat ewe prices: Texel: Omagh producer; 3 ewes at £134; 2 ewes at £119 and Glarryford producer; 6 ewes at £129; 2 ewes at £124.

Suffolk/crossbred: Limavady producer; 12 ewes at £100 and Castlerock producer; 2 ewes at £84.

Cattle: A seasonal show of quality cattle were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday which resulted in a steady trade for all types of stock on offer.

Bullocks sold to a top of £2.61pp/k and a top price of £1,130 for a Charolais weighing 542kg.

Heifers sold to a top of £2.31pp/k and a top price of £1,015 for a Charolais weighing 480kg.

Top price per kilo

Heifers – Limousin, 316kg at £730 = 2.31p.

Bullocks – Charolais, 312kg at £815 = 2.61p.

Heifers: Aghadowey producer; Limousin, 304kg at £700 = 2.30p; Limousin, 396kg at £895 = 2.26p; Limousin, 316kg at £730 = 2.31p; Limousin, 324kg at £745 = 2.30p; Feeny producer; Charolais, ,404kg at £840 = 2.08p; Portglenone producer; Limousin, 340kg at £665 = 1.96p; Limousin, 400kg at £750 = 1.88p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 466kg at £910 = 1.95p; Charolais, 480kg at £1015 = 2.11p; Limousin, 440kg at £830 = 1.89p and Upperlands producer; Blonde d'Aquitaine, 290kg at £655 = 2.26p.

Bullocks: Swatragh producer; Charolais, 542kg at £1,130 = 2.08p; Limousin, 540kg at £1,115 = 2.06p; Limousin, 540kg at £1,115 = 2.06p; Limousin, 530kg at £1,085 = 2.05p; Charolais, 608kg at £1,110 = 1.83p; Limousin, 432kg at £825 = 1.91p; Limousin, 470kg at £900 = 1.91p; Feeny producer; Charolais, 450kg at £970 = 2.16p; Limousin, 498kg at £900 = 1.81p; Swatragh producer; Limousin, 312kg at £815 = 2.61p; Limousin, 460kg at £1000 = 2.17p; Limousin, 444kg at £730 = 1.64p and Aghadowey producer; Limousin, 322kg at £770 = 2.39p; Limousin, 406kg at £710 = 1.75p; Limousin, 372kg at £700 = 1.88p.

Cows: Swatragh producer; Belgian Blue, 638kg at £710 = 1.11p; Limousin, 714kg at £890 = 1.25p and Feeny producer; Belgian Blue, 694kg at £850 = 1.22p; Limousin, 876kg at £1,215 = 1.39p.

Payment on the day.

Please note: Swatragh Mart now offer payment by electronic transfer, a fast, easy, safe and secure way to receive payment for stock.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.

Sheep sale every Saturday at 10.30am.