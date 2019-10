Fat rams sell to £110 at Massereene Mart

At Monday's sales of lambs and cast ewes, lightweight lambs sold up to 326p for a pen of Charollais 21kg at £68.50.

Heavy lots sold up to £78 for a pen of Texels.

Cast ewes sold to £95 for Charollais.

Fat rams sold to £110.

LAMB PRICES: Carnlough producer 25 lambs 26kg at £78. Lurgan producer 32 lambs 25kg at £74. Antrim producer 24 lambs 24kg at £73.50. Ahoghill producer 34 lambs 25kg at £73. Randalstown producer 24 lambs 24kg at £73.50. Ballyclare producer 14 lambs 28kg at £73. Crumlin producer 30 lambs 24kg at £72. Randalstown producer 15 lambs 25.5kg at £72. Ballymena producer 30 lambs 24kg at £71.50. Broughshane producer 14 lambs 26.5kg at £71.50. Crumlin producer 10 lambs 26.5kg at £71.50. Mallusk producer 28 lambs 24.5kg at £71. Randalstown producer 10 lambs 26kg at £71. Crumlin producer 5 lambs 26kg at £71. Antrim producer 11 lambs 25kg at £71. Dundrod producer 4 lambs 26kg at £71. Ballycarry producer 35 lambs 24kg at £71. Cushendall producer 34 lambs 27kg at £71. Ballinderry producer 24 lambs 23.5kg at £70. Cushendall producer 37 lambs 25kg at £70. Raloo producer 15 lambs 25kg at £70. Crumlin producer 19 lambs 25kg at £70.50. Dundrod producer 4 lambs 26kg at £71. Ballymena producer 22 lambs 25kg at £70. Randalstown producer 19 lambs 25kg at £70. Mallusk producer 19 lambs 25kg at £70. Randalstown producer 23 lambs 21kg at £68.50 = 326p. Ballymena producer 30 lambs 22kg at £79.50 = 320p. Ballywalter producer 29 lambs 21.5kg at £67.50 = 314p. Comber producer 34 lambs 24kg at £73.50 = 306p. Antrim producer 50 lambs 21kg at £64 = 305p.

Fat rams: Crumlin producer Texel at £110. Templepatrick producer Rouge at £95. Antrim producer Suffolk at £92. Templepatrick Rouge at £87.

CAST EWES: Ballymena producer 3 Rouge at £95. Greyabbey producer 7 Texels at £90. Ballywalter producer 7 Suffolks at £85. Moira producer 3 Suffolks at £80. Ballyclare producer 2 Mules at £77. Larne producer 12 Mules at £72. Dundrod producer 4 Mules at £70. Larne producer 17 Mules at £68. Carnlough producer 24 Blackface at £52.