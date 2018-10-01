Father and son convicted of TB fraud offences

A father and son from Co Tyrone were today (Monday) convicted on a total of ten charges connected to TB fraud, animal welfare and cattle identification.

Mark Girvan (47) from Limehill Road, Pomeroy was convicted at Dungannon Magistrates’ Court of one charge of dishonestly making a false representation at a TB test in respect of 14 reactor cattle, two charges of trying to affect the results of a TB test, one charge of causing unnecessary suffering to 14 cattle, one charge of failing to present animals for TB testing, two charges of failing to notify the department of the births of bovine animals.

He received a 12 months custodial sentence suspended for two years and was fined £200 plus £15 Offenders levy. He was also disqualified from keeping all animals except a family pet for a period of 10 years.

His son Anthony Girvan, also of Limehill Road, Pomeroy was convicted at the same court of one charge of failing to present animals for TB testing and two charges of failing to notify the department of the births of bovine animals. He was fined £450 plus £15 Offenders levy.

This case arose from discrepancies found during a tuberculosis test and a follow up investigation carried out by officers from DAERA’s Welfare and Enforcement Branch.