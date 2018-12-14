Fears for cows after illegal waste dumped near field

Fears for the health of cattle have been expressed after callous criminals dumped illegal waste beside a Co Armagh field.

At least a dozen black plastic bags filled with various types of waste were dumped on the verge beside a field full of cattle just outside Portadown.

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Independent Councillor Paul Berry said he was ‘utterly disgusted at the culprits who dumped the bags of waste on the road lay-by near the Knock Bridge outside Portadown on Wednesday’.

“This is close to a beauty spot and near the access to the Newry to Portadown canal towpath,” he said.

Cllr Berry said there was concern that the cows may have tried to eat the garbage or even the plastic bags.

He added: “I would like to thank the member of public who reported this illegal dumping to me and as it allowed me to promptly report it to our Council Team and ensure the area was cleared of this despicable incident.

“The culprits had no regard even for the cattle in the field beside the lay-by as they were endangered by them,” said Cllr Berry.

“I have been ensured by our staff that they will search through the bags to see if any trace can be found of these culprits but if anyone noticed anything suspicious I would please appeal for them to come forward.

“It really beggars belief why someone would dump several bags on the side of the road when Amentity Sites are so available and accessible across the Council area.”