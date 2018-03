February stocking of departmental waters

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs has stocked the following waters with takeable fish in February 2018:

5 February - Lough Money, Rainbow Brown Trout, 1,000.

6 February - Castlewellan, Brown Trout, 1,000.

6 February - Lough Ash, Brown Trout, 1,000.

7 February - Craigavon, Rainbow Brown Trout, 1,000.

7 February - Middle South, Brown Trout, 1,000.

8 February - Moor Lough, Brown Trout, 1,000.

8 February - Portavoe, Rainbow Brown Trout, 1,000.

9 February - Altnahinch, Rainbow Brown Trout, 500.

13 February - North Woodburn, Rainbow Brown Trout, 1,000.

13 February - Marshallstown, Brown Trout, 1,000.

14 February - Corry, Brown Trout, 1,000.

14 February - Altnahinch, Rainbow Brown Trout, 500.

15 February - Ballymoney Burn, Brown Trout, 250.

15 February - Corranny, Rainbow Brown Trout, 1,000.

16 February - Killylane, Brown Trout, 1,000.

19 February - Lough Cowey, Brown Trout, 1,000.

20 February - Binevenagh, Rainbow Brown Trout, 500.

20 February - Lough Braden, Brown Trout, 1,000.

21 February - Achork, Brown Trout, 500.

21 February - Glencrewan, Brown Trout, 500.

22 February - Meenameen, Brown Trout, 1,000.