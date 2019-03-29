Federation of Small Businesses partners with Balmoral

The RUAS is delighted to welcome The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) on board as a new sponsor at Balmoral Show 2019.

They are sponsoring what was formerly the Agri Pavilion, now appropriately renamed The FSB Business Pavilion. The Pavilion is one of the key trade spaces at the show and houses over 50 agri related businesses. It is a most fitting partnership as FSB are experts in business, offering their members a wide range of business services including advice, financial expertise, support and a powerful voice in government.

FSB NI Regional Chair, Brendan Kearney said: “FSB has had a long tradition of engaging with the Balmoral Show, which is always a key event in our calendar, and this year we are delighted to take our partnership to the next level.

“The importance of Balmoral to the business community and wider civic society in Northern Ireland cannot be overstated, so we are absolutely thrilled to be sponsoring the show this coming May.

“The FSB Business Pavilion will provide a unique opportunity for our members to showcase all they have to offer to the tens of thousands who will attend during the four days, and we are very much looking forward to it.”