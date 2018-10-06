Feed trade cycle raises £5,300 for Rural Support

The recent cycle relay which toured Northern Ireland visiting feed manufacturers and distributors around the province has been generously supported by the local supply trade – raising £5,300 for Rural Support NI.

Chief Executive of Rural Support, Jude McCann said: “We would like to express our sincere appreciation to all the cyclists, feed companies and the Northern Ireland Grain Trade Association who took part in this tremendous effort.

Handing over the baton at Randalstown for the North Antrim leg

“The funds raised are extremely important for our charitable organisation which assists farmers and farming families across the province. In the face of major restructuring within our industry the services of Rural Support are extremely important. This significant donation is very much appreciated at this particular time.”

Grain trade association President, Michael McAree was delighted with the response from the trade: “We had 33 cyclists from 14 companies covering 300 miles in a three day marathon – Starting in Belfast Harbour – via Newry, Armagh, Pomeroy, Omagh, Randalstown, Stranocum and along the beautiful Antrim Coast road to finish up in Larne. The cyclists enjoyed glorious weather and excellent hospitality en route as they travelled through some of the most scenic areas of Northern Ireland.

“Everyone seemed to enjoy the tour and it is great to be able to channel this effort into support for such a good cause.”

Cyclists assembled at Belfast Harbour are joined by Grain Trade President, Michael McAree, Chief Executive, Robin Irvine and Jude McCann of Rural Support.

Heading West - the handover for the cycle to Omagh.

The last leg - setting off from North Antrim down to Larne.