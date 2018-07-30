Feed trade uses pedal power for charity

The local feed trade turned out in force to support the round Britain cycle tour of feed mills and grain businesses throughout the UK.

The Northern Ireland section covered close to 300 miles on a three-day circuit of the province – starting in Belfast Harbour – via Newry, Armagh, Pomeroy, Omagh, Randalstown, Stranocum and finishing up in Larne.

A total of 33 cyclists from 14 local businesses enjoyed glorious weather as they travelled through some of the most scenic areas of Northern Ireland.

All funds raised in Northern Ireland will go to assist with the work of Rural Support NI. Jude Mc Cann of Rural Support was delighted with the efforts on behalf of his organisation: “Those in the supply trade see at first hand the pressures that many farmers face and understand the stress caused by financial and regulatory pressures - the sense of isolation and anxiety that can affect both the farm business and the farm household. Our work relies heavily on charitable donation and we greatly appreciate the continued support of the Grain Trade Association.”

Robin Irvine, of NIGTA, was pleased with the response from members: “We had cyclists volunteering from all parts of the province and from the small family businesses to large multinational companies. We are hopeful that this magnificent effort can translate into a significant contribution to the work of Rural Support.”

To donate to the fund go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/GAFT