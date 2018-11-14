Fermanagh farmer is first to be convicted for BVD-related offences

A Co Fermanagh farmer has become the first in Northern Ireland to be convicted of BVD-related offences.

Noel Henry Thornton (64), of Cam Road, Derrylin, Enniskillen, pleaded guilty at Enniskillen Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday) in respect of three charges of having in his possession cattle which had been moved in contravention of the Bovine Viral Diarrhoea (BVD) Eradication Scheme Order (Northern Ireland) 2016.

Thornton pleaded guilty and was fined £750 plus £15 offender levy.

The case arose from a cattle identification inspection and follow-up investigation of Thornton’s herd by officers from DAERA’s Welfare and Enforcement Branch. BVD positive animals from another herd were also found on Thornton’s premises.