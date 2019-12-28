Fermanagh Grassland Club open meeting

The speaker at the open meeting of Fermanagh Grassland Club held in the Killyhevlin Hotel, Enniskillen, was Tommy Heffernan, a veterinary surgeon who spoke on ‘The future of farming: What’s your beef’.

Tommy examined the challenges of farming. He voiced his concerns about farming sustainability and that antimicrobial resistance was becoming a big issue in terms of animal welfare.

Members at the meeting of Fermanagh Grassland Club.

The environment was another important facet of agriculture in terms of how they matched up systems and the threat of parasites in grazing systems.

In terms of genetics, he said there was room for improvements.

He told farmers that colostrum was one of the essential parts of starting calves off right and encouraged farmers to have a plan in place.

He said protein was important to the suckler cow a number of weeks before calving.

Looking at controlling parasites, he said there were 234 different brands of worming products available for beef cattle in the Republic of Ireland but there were only three different active ingredients.

Resistance is now a major problem and he encouraged farmers to think about their worming programmes.

He said using mixed swards, where other plants are mixed with grasses had lower parasite levels.

During his talk, Mr Heffernan also spoke about fluke and rumen fluke, scour, fertility, minerals and infectious diseases.

On pneumonia, he said 20 per cent of all drugs were used to treat pneumonia and ventilation in cattle sheds was a major factor.

He said farmers should look at improving biosecurity and encouraged them to take an example from the pigs and poultry sectors with disinfection points, etc. Animal health was something which farmers can control, he stated.

He concluded by encouraging farmers to look after themselves at all times.