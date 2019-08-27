Fermanagh Group look forward to busy winter programme

The UFU office opened its doors to greet members at the Fermanagh County Show on Tuesday 6th and Wednesday, 7th August.

Ian Brown were both on hand to meet and talk with local members. Kids had a great time fishing for ducks on the stand. The winner of competition and the Killyhevlin voucher was Emma Malone.

The Fermanagh Group Committees met recently to plan the winter programme. The first meeting will take place at 8pm, Thursday 3rd October 2019, in the Killyhevlin Hotel, and will be taken by UFU Policy Officer Dr Geoff Thompson, who will give an update on and discuss animal health and welfare issues affecting members locally. The rest of the programme is being finalised and members will receive full details by post.

Members are encouraged to attend the “Shift Happens” an audience with the Resilient Farmer tour organised locally by Rural Support in the Killyhevlin Hotel on Wednesday 9th October 2019, at 7pm. Doug Avery, the Resilient Farmer is a New Zealand farmer who has received critical acclaim around the world for his unique approach to farming, the environment and mental health.

After years of spiralling debts, drought and depression, he has turned his 5,900 acre farm into one of New Zealand’s most successful farming enterprises, winning several awards on the way. Doug documented his experiences in a book, also titled “The Resilient Farmer”, which has sold over 18,000 copies worldwide.

Doug will be sharing details of his experiences and the journey to where he is now with the aim of inspiring members of the farming community who are looking, or needing, to change their approach to their business and their personal life.

Tickets for the tour will cost £10 per person and will include a light supper for all attendees. Tickets can be had at www.resilientfarmertour.co.uk.