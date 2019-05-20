Fermanagh ‘Pedigree Stars’ event launched

Members of Fermanagh Pedigree Livestock Breeders group will have another exciting competition to look forward to come September, with the launch of ‘Fermanagh Pedigree Stars 2019.’

The newly announced competition will evolve within 11 different classes and will feature a Herds Competition, for both Continental and Native breeds, large and small.

An additional seven classes selecting best cow or heifer, best bull, best maiden heifer, best autumn born bull and heifer calf and best spring born bull and heifer calf classes will also take place. Entrants will have the option of entering just one class or several classes.

Judging of the competition will take place on breeders’ own individual farms during the second week in September and will be carried out by Gary McKiernan, of the renowned Corlesmore pedigree herds in Co. Cavan. Gary, in accepting the invitation said he was delighted to be offered the opportunity of viewing Fermanagh’s pedigree herds which have become renowned for producing top quality stock at both shows and sales not only here in Northern Ireland but also on mainland UK.

The group are indebted to one of Northern Ireland’s leading ATV dealerships, Keys Quads, Lisbellaw, for sponsoring the competition with such generous prize money.

Special rosettes and prizemoney will be awarded to the class champions and runner-ups for individual animals, as well as generous prizemoney for the champion and runner-up herds both Continental and Native breed.

Mr Edwin Morrison, in thanking Keys Quads for their valuable sponsorship, said he looked forward to a strong entry from members throughout the group, be it for one animal or several.

Further competition details will be available to members at the forthcoming group’s Annual General Meeting which takes place in the Riverside Suite, Killyhevlin Hotel, on Tuesday 21 st May at 8pm. Guest speaker will be Mr Eamon Corrigan, of Corrigan & Co. Accountants, Enniskillen.