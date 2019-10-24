‘Festival of the Spoken Word’ held at Richhill

The Festival of the Spoken Word was held at Richhill Presbyterian Church Hall on Saturday, 12th October 2019 at 10.30am.

Opening remarks were by Lesley Dowds, Art sub committee Chairman.

The Adjudicator was Verona McCavana, B.Ed Hons. Dramatic Art & English. The presentation of awards was by Collette Craig, Federation Chairman who said she was delighted to be there.

A vote of thanks was given by Ruth Orr, Art sub committee member. Closing remarks were by Lesley Dowds, Art sub committee chairman

Richhill Women’s Institute members supplied refreshments.

2019 Trophy Winners:

Class 1 – Magherafelt Trophy for prepared speech: 1st Nancy Orr, Armoy; 2nd Doreen Donaldson Aughnacloy.

Certificate of Merit: Elizabeth Gray, Muckamore, Pat Harrison Richill.

Class 2 – Armoy Trophy for Sight Reading: 1st Katy McCurdy, Armoy; 2nd Lynd Roper, Richhill.

Certificate of Merit: Shauna Duffy, Jerrettspass.

Class 3 – Lambeg Trophy for Poem by an Irish Poet: 1st Doreen Donaldson, Aughnacloy; 2nd Pat Harrison, Richhill.

Certificate of Merit: Nancy Orr, Armoy, Joan Ward, Crumlin.

Class 4 – Phillipine McCoy Trophy for Humorous Verse: 1st Anne Patton, Armoy; 2nd (joint) Pat Harrison, Richhill, Anna Murphy, Kells & Connor.

Certificate of Merit: Nancy Orr, Armoy.

Class 5 – Aileen Chapman Trophy for poem written by a WI member: 1st Anna Murphy, Kells & Connor; 2nd (joint) Lynd Roper, Richhill, Doreen Donaldson, Aughnacloy.

Class 6 – Downpatrick Trophy for prepared prose: 1st Katy McCurdy, Armoy; 2nd Anne Patton, Armoy

Certificate of Merit: Nancy Orr, Armoy, Anna Murphy, Kells & Connor