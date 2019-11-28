Festive food, drink and crafts return to Hillsborough again

The ‘most wonderful time of the year’ is fast approaching and in celebration, Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council has announced the return of the Hillsborough Christmas Market after its great success last year.

Christmas Market will once again be set up along the historic Dark Walk at Hillsborough Fort and will take place from 3pm – 9pm on Friday 13th December.

Visitors can expect a host of festive foods, gift ideas, activities and entertainment guaranteed to awaken the Christmas spirit in all adults, children and ‘Bah Humbugs’ alike! The Hillsborough Christmas Market will provide over 35 local artisan food traders and craftspeople a platform to showcase their unique produce and festive gifts directly to eager shoppers keen to source local ingredients and handmade products to give to loved ones as gifts this Christmas.

Self-proclaimed ‘foodies’ are in for a treat with the wide range of artisan producers taking part including local favourites Rosie McNeill Cakes, Wolf and Woodsman sweet potato crisps and natural wine specialists, Spontaneous Deuce, who host intimate pop-up tasting events. Other offerings include seasonal chutneys and preserves, seasonal cakes and pies, warming coffees and hot chocolates, speciality cheeses and charcuterie, as well as a debut appearance from ‘famous’ North Coast gourmet grilled cheese company, Maegden. For those more interested in festive crafts, design and gift-giving local makers including Ellie Mac Candles, Wendy Ward Designs, Claire Newell Ceramics, Nicola Bell Floral Arrangements, Wee Yarn Designs, Wild About Soap will be joined by local craft shop, In Klover along The Dark Walk. Many of the local businesses in the village will also be open until 9pm so needless to say the village of Hillsborough will be alive with festive cheer for the evening.

Commenting on the impending Hillsborough Christmas Market, Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, Chairman of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Development Committee said: “We are thrilled to host the second Hillsborough Christmas Market and it is heartening to see the businesses in the village staying open to really make Hillsborough the place to be on Friday 13th December. Once again, the high standard of local food and crafts traders taking part is impressive and we are sure all marketgoers will enjoy taking a break from the hustle and bustle of high- street shopping to browse the market stalls and village shops.

“We are very much looking forward to welcoming vast numbers of visitors to the Hillsborough Christmas Market to enjoy the festivities.”

In addition to the local artisan offering, marketgoers will also get the opportunity to explore the ever-popular street-food corner located at the bottom of The Dark Walk. Delicious aromas will be floating through the winter air from a range of gourmet street-food and drink vendors including Wee ChoCo hot chocolate, Streetza pizza and Tribal Burger each with their own uniquely seasonal menus developed using the best of local Northern Ireland produce.

“Having the opportunity to showcase our home and handmade products at markets and fairs throughout Northern Ireland is extremely important for independent traders and producers, especially during the festive gift-buying season,” said Sinead McAtamney of Ellie Mac Candles.

“The Hillsborough Christmas Market has such a magical atmosphere for traders and visitors alike and we are thrilled to be able to set up again this year to remind marketgoers of the sheer quality and importance of shopping locally at Christmas and throughout the year.”

To ensure a festive atmosphere like none other, Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council has pulled out all the stops by calling in the local community to provide the afternoon’s entertainment, with the sweet sounds of the Downshire Primary School Choir, Friends’ School Brass Ensemble and others on hand to welcome visitors to the picturesque Dark Walk. Children’s seasonal crafts will also be on offer from Kindergardencooks and there will even be a visit from the big man in the red suit, so if you’re not already it’s time to make sure you’ve made the ‘nice list’!

Hillsborough Christmas Market is free to attend and will take place from 3pm – 9pm on Friday 13th December 2019. The advice is to wrap up warm and join the festive fun.

For more information and updates visit http://www.visitlisburncastlereagh.com or follow @enjoylisburn on Facebook, Visit Lisburn Castlereagh on Instagram and @VisitLisburn on Twitter.