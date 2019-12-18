Festive season kicks off at the Hillsborough Market

The festive season was well and truly kicked off in Hillsborough on Friday 13th December as over 8,000 members of the public and local traders flocked to The Dark Walk at Hillsborough Fort to partake in a quickly growing holiday tradition, the annual Hillsborough Christmas Market.

Like other food and drink programme events, this market was developed to support and highlight local artisan food producers, street food vendors and craftspeople alike by providing opportunities for the public to meet producers face-to-face.

It is important to the council that residents have the opportunity to enjoy locally produced food and drink, source unique handmade craft, art and natural beauty products to make the perfect Christmas presents. The event featured 48 vendors dotted along the atmospheric Dark Walk treating visitors to a host of festive foods, gift ideas, activities and entertainment. Hillsborough village really was the place to be on Friday evening as the village shops stayed open with the restaurants and bars benefiting also from marketgoers seeking reprieve from the crisp temperatures.

Commenting on the important role the Hillsborough Christmas Market plays in the local trading and Christmas celebration calendar, Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, Chairman of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Development Committee said: “We are delighted to see the continued growth of Hillsborough Christmas Market, now in its second year. It is heartening to see the businesses in the village staying open late enhancing the Christmas cheer across the village. Guests have been spoilt for choice when it comes to the wide range of tasty treats and unique gift ideas on display this evening, and we would like to extend our gratitude to the local shoppers who bundled up to celebrate Christmas in Hillsborough this year and support our local traders.”

To ensure a festive atmosphere like none other, the council pulled out all the stops again this year by hosting a programme of community-focused entertainment including the sweet sounds of the Downshire Primary School Choir, Friends’ School Brass Ensemble and other performers to add to the festive spirit.

Children could partake in seasonal crafts with the Lisburn based social enterprise, Kindergardencooks and of course, the ‘Man of the Moment’, Santa Claus visited the market and the village shops for a few hours.

The intent to shop local and sustainably this Christmas was evident and shoppers were spoilt for choice with popular makers including Ellie Mac Candles, Wendy Ward Designs, Claire Newell Ceramics, Lauren Fowler Handcrafted Company, Wee Yarn Designs, Plumpy Balms and Wild About Soap meeting local customers and showing off their wares. The extended business hours for the village also saw visitors to the market further exploring the wide range of unique shops and boutiques established in the thriving village of Hillsborough.

The food offering was marked by a wide range of artisan producers including local Lisburn based producers, Rosie McNeill Cakes, Wolf and Woodsman, Crumbs Vegan Bakery and natural wine specialists, Spontaneous Deuce which offers pop-up wine tasting events.

Seasonal chutneys, preserves, cakes and pies, chocolate and fudge, speciality cheeses and charcuterie were just some of popular products for filling Christmas hampers. As always, the street food area proved to be a popular attraction and this time visitors had the opportunity to try the much-lauded North Coast gourmet grilled cheese company, Maegden.

They joined fellow artisan street food specialists, The Hatch, Streetza, Tribal Burger as well as drink vendors including Wee ChoCo and The Fancy Fox.