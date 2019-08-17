FF and SDLP Brexit meeting

Fianna Fáil spokesperson on Brexit, Lisa Chambers TD, has met with SDLP Brexit spokesperson Daniel McCrossan MLA in Enniskillen.

During the meeting the Fianna Fáil and SDLP representatives discussed Brexit, trade, the All-Island economy, and citizens rights.

Deputy Chambers commented: “I was delighted to meet with our partners in the SDLP in Enniskillen. It is vital we maintain regular dialogue with our colleagues in Northern Ireland.

“Northern Ireland stands to be the region most affected by Brexit and following the UK’s departure from the EU Northern Ireland will contain the largest concentration anywhere of EU citizens living outside of the boundaries of the EU.

“A recent report from the Northern Ireland Civil Service illustrated the impact that a no deal Brexit could have on the region, potentially putting 40,000 jobs at risk, increase costs to businesses, reduce its attractiveness to FDI and have a negative impact on communities particularly in the border regions.

“Whilst the backstop is not intended to be the final outcome of the negotiations between the EU and the UK it is nevertheless a necessary insurance policy to prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland; protect the all island economy and safeguard the Good Friday Agreement. It is imperative that despite the very obvious challenges and the increasing likelihood of a no deal Brexit that intensive efforts continue to try find a way forward in order to avoid a catastrophic no deal Brexit.

“All of these issues were to the fore of our meeting, including a wider discussion on an all-island economy and citizen rights in Northern Ireland. I look forward to continuous engagement with our partners in the SDLP as the Brexit deadline approaches,” concluded Deputy Chambers.

SDLP Brexit spokesperson Daniel McCrossan MLA added: “It was important to meet with our partners in Fianna Fáil today. Brexit is changing almost all aspects of life across Ireland. It is difficult to imagine a more uncertain environment for business to operate in. It is vital we work together on All-Island issues and we will continue to do so in partnership with Fianna Fáil.”