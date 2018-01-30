FFA expresses concern at vegan campaign

Farmers for Action have expressed concern over the current vegan campaign and its effect on the health of young people.

William Taylor, FFA UK NI co-ordinator says the local Steering Committee have grave concerns about school children and young people becoming vegans early in life before knowing the full facts and consequences for their growing bodies, should they fall short of natural necessary nutrients during their growing years.

FFA say the children and young people must be ‘told the whole story from the outset therefore the Vegan Society must be held to account on their propaganda material’.

FFA NI have sent the following letter to the Vegan Society: “Farmers For Action UK NI are most concerned about the high profile veganism message being put out across the UK, particularly in relation to its effect on growing school children and young people who very much need their full intake of calcium, iron and other essential natural nutrients for them to grow and develop. These youngsters must be told all of the facts and not the selected few, thus the question Farmers For Action would like your organisation to answer.

“Whilst Farmers For Action fully support all sectors of farmers across the UK we feel that your organisation must explain how your promotion does not highlight to these same growing school children and young people, just how many worms and soil microbes lose their lives during soil preparation to grow the vegetables your veganism requires – this is the real world! Our question is simply this, ‘Will your advertising in future and definition of veganism clearly state in equal size print that worms and soil microbes will die in the process of growing the vegetables required for veganism?”