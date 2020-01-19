FFA welcomes the return of Stormont

Farmers For Action have welcomed Stormont back to work.

William Taylor stated :“If Northern Ireland farmers had downed tools for a fraction of the time that Stormont’s politicians have done, there would be a lot of hungry people and food prices would be a lot higher. However, as we know it is not in farming families’ psyche to down tools across the board but that should not mean a lack of fairness on farm gate prices.

“Therefore, now that Stormont is finally back to work, this is top priority for NI Farm Groups,” he said.

“Work is now in top gear to start the process of having the oven-ready Bill for Legislation on farm gate prices to find its way into Stormont and start its process into Law.

“As the Stormont-less years have gone by many good family farmers in Northern Ireland just find themselves going further into debt to keep pace with the bills, never mind re-investment and profit.

“Northern Ireland’s MLAs must realise the emergency of the serious crossroads that Northern Ireland family farmers and indeed farmers across the world are facing.

“In short, with the millions of acres of productive farm land and crops currently being lost in Australia, the Philippines, Brazil and many other places through climate change, farmers need legislation on farm gate prices immediately to have a future and play their part in the climate change battle,” he added.

Mr Taylor called for immediate action on Legislation on farm gate prices in Northern Ireland - so that Northern Ireland family farmers are ready to deal with climate change and are ready to deal with Brexit next year,