Final call for applications to the BDG scheme

CAFRE is reminding farmers and growers that new applications to the Business Development Groups (BDG) scheme must be submitted before 4.00pm on Friday 12 January.

Eric Long, Head of Development Service at CAFRE, encourages all eligible farmers to apply: “With the application window for the Business Development Groups scheme closing in the next few days, I would encourage those farmers and growers who have not yet applied to do so before the closing date.”

Business Development Groups (BDG) aim to improve the technical and business efficiency of farm businesses and working together encourages farmers to learn from each other. Farmers who are already in a group rate this opportunity to learn from other farmers very highly. They also regard the support they receive from their dedicated facilitator and the access they get to the latest technology and information as other key benefits of being part of the scheme.

Each BDG member will attend up to eight training events per year, benchmark the performance of their business and produce a development plan tailored to their farm. Sharing their farm performance information with other group members and hosting a group training event are very important elements of the scheme.

Business Development Groups are open to all farmers who are interested in improving the efficiency of their farm, working together, sharing ideas and learning how other farmers solve problems. Business Development Groups will help give farmers the skills to assess how their farm is performing and plan for the future development of their business.

Business Development Groups is part-funded by the EU through the Rural Development Programme 2014-2020.

To make an application to the Business Development Group scheme and for further information, visit www.cafre.ac.uk/business-development-groups or call 028 9442 6790 or e-mail kt.admin@daera-ni.gov.uk.