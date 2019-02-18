Final chance to attend seminars

The final two Making Tax Digital seminars focusing on areas impacting on farm businesses have been organised by CAFRE in partnership with Rural Support to be delivered in Friel’s Restaurant, Swatragh on Thursday 21 February 2019 and Greenmount Campus, Antrim on Thursday 28 February 2019.

The seminars are delivered by Lowry Grant from accountancy firm PKF/FPM and topics covered include an overview and awareness of the new HMRC ‘Making Tax Digital’ system including issues surrounding the submission of records, choice of appropriate software and the cost implications for the farm business.

To date twenty seminars have already been delivered in venues across Northern Ireland and well over 2,000 people have attended these seminars and the feedback has been very positive.

As a result of the interest generated by these seminars two additional sessions have been confirmed for February at Friel’s restaurant, Swatragh on Thursday 21 of February starting at 8.00pm and Greenmount Campus, Antrim on the afternoon of Thursday, 28 February with doors opening at 1.00 pm and seminar beginning at 1.30pm.

The seminars are free to farmers, members of the farm family and employees. Grandparents, uncles, aunts, brothers and sisters within farm families would all benefit from attending a seminar. Attendees do not need to pre-register and should bring details of their Farm Business ID with them to register on the night.

Contact the training programme delivery agent Rural Support on 028 8676 0040 or visit: www.cafre.ac.uk