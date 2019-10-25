Final chance to explore Harper Adams University

Future students – young or older – are invited to Harper Adams University on November 17 for the final full open day of 2020.

The event will be a chance for visitors to explore the courses available that could lead to careers in agriculture, animal sciences and health; food product development; food production, manufacturing and retailing; land management, conservation, mechanical engineering, business, and life sciences.

In addition to meeting teaching staff and hearing about course options, visitors will be able to explore the campus, including the science laboratories, food academy, engineering workshops and design centre, veterinary services centre, small animal house (home to a range of creatures from tiny lizards to large rabbits) and the farm.

A student support drop-in will enable future students and their friends and families to learn about applying to university, securing funding, accommodation, learning support and general pastoral care.

Outreach manager Kimberley Chadwick said: “It’s never too soon to start exploring university options.

!Even if you or your children or friends aren’t quite sure of which direction to head in, our open day will not only provide career inspiration but also valuable guidance about the process of selecting and applying for a place in higher education.”

The application deadline for entry to Harper Adams in 2020 is January 15th. While some late applications will be considered, those made on time will take preference.

The university will welcome 2020 applicants as well as those looking to start in later years on November 17.

Teachers are welcome to bring school groups and visitors from Northern Ireland can take advantage of a free coach transfer from specified airports.

See harper.ac.uk/open for more information and to register to attend free of charge.