Final curtain on Suffolk ram sales

The last three sales organised by the Northern Ireland Branch of the Suffolk Sheep Society took place in Newtownstewart, Killeter and Omagh recently.

Newtownstewart proved a success for Cookstown breeder Robin McAdoo when he took the champion and reserve title with his Drimmie Legend sired lambs selling to 500gns and 480gns respectively.

Omagh Champion from Robin McAdoo sold for 530gns with judge Mark Priestley.

McAdoo also went on to take the winning pairs title. Keith & Gordon McAdoo took 1st in the shearling class. Judge: Ian Donald.

Killeter saw Judge Jason Watson present the champion to Emma Daly of the Fairywater flock going on to sell for 600gns.

Omagh breeder William Moore of the Carnkenny flock took the reserve Champion selling for 400gns.

Suffolks were also in strong demand in the final show and sale held in Omagh Mart, where Robin McAdoo was selected champion by Judge Mark Priestley selling to 530gns, whilst the Cookstown breeder also took the winning pairs rosette.

Killeter Champion from Emma Daly sold for 600gns with udge Jason Watson

The Reserve Champion title went to Lesley & Mervyn Liggett with their Rookery Ringmaster sired lamb being knocked down for 400gns. William & Stephanie Tait went on to take the red rosette in the shearling class topping the sale at 920gns.

Leading prices at Omagh Sale held on Saturday 5th October:

Top prices shearlings: W Tait 920, Gary McAdoo 600, Keith McAdoo 490, L&M Liggett 480

Top price ram lambs: R McAdoo 560, 530, 500, 460, 400; H Stewart 500; W Moore 480; Keith McAdoo 480 440 380; L Liggett 440 400 300; M Harkin 400 300; S&W Tait 380.

Pictured right: Newtownstewart Champion from Robin McAdoo sold for 500gns. Included is judge Ian Donald