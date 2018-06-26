Finishing touches at Gill Hall

Gil Hall Estate, on the outskirts of Dromore in Co Down, extends to 500 acres.

Owned by the Porter family it will host the 2018 International Sheep Dog Trials in September.

The estate is also home to the renowned Old Glenort Aberdeen Angus herd and the equally respected Uppermills Beef Shorthorn pedigree operation.

The last two years have seen a major transformation undertaken at Gill Hall.

This has included the development of a bespoke farmyard complex and the completion of a major fencing and roadway development project.

James Porter takes up the story: “Permanent pasture accounts for half of the farmed area with the remained dedicated to the growing of arable crops.

“In the first instance we wanted to put in place an effective road network through the estate.

“There was also a requirement to improve the fencing of the grazing and silage areas.

“This work also entailed the putting in place of a new and extensive gating network.”

When it came to selecting the most appropriate way to hang the gates, James had no hesitation in plumping for the new ‘Country Gate’ posts from Moore Concrete.

“They combine durability and a very aesthetic design, which complements all of the work that we have undertaken at Gill Hall,” James explained.

“They are much stronger than other products on the market and they look tremendously well.”

To date James has utilised a total of 35 posts.

“They are 7½ feet long; they each weigh 700 kg and when they are put into the ground, it’s easy to conclude that they are going to stay there for a very long time.

“They also have two gate attachment points, which suited our purpose well.

Moore Concrete’s Jeff Haslett was a recent visitor to Gill Hall Estate: “The Country Gate post is in strong demand at the present time,” he said.

“They are steel- reinforced structures that have been manufactured to the highest specification.

“The high-quality finish and design gives the posts a very aesthetic appeal, which is fully reflected irrespective of their location.”

Jeff also confirmed the benefits associated with the combined use of the Country Gate Post and the new Moore Concrete Ox Strain Post.

He explained:“Regardless of ground conditions, the new Ox Strain posts provide a durable, strong, maintenance-free, fencing solution with a 50-year lifetime,” he said.

“The Ox Strain post’s design creates eight flat sides, that timber batons can be easily bolted to, allowing barbed wire to be stapled directly to the post.

“These flat sides also make the post easier to handle and transport.

“Each Ox Strain Post is identical, making them easy to install using standard mechanical equipment, resulting in an aesthetically pleasing finish to the completed fence. Notches for struts are cast into four sides as standard for extra stability.”

For further information, telephone Moore Concrete on (028) 2565 2566.