Fintona Show introduces ‘Discover Stage’

The Q8 Spring Farm Show in Fintona is introducing the new ‘Discover Stage’ when it returns on the 24th and 25th January 2018, one of the many new changes for the 20th anniversary of the show.

It will feature topics that matter within the industry and community such as farm safety, agri economy, new product launches, product developments and business innovations.

The aim is to educate and inform both visitors and exhibitors of the latest technology and current affairs for the upcoming season ahead. The ‘Discover Stage’ provides the perfect platform to inform, educate and engage with customers and professionals directly. There will be live talks from exhibitors and professionals both days at the show. Based in Hall 9, there will be a dedicated seating area making this the ideal location for exhibitors to promote their business and products.

If you would like to do a demo or a talk on the Discover Stage or would like more information regarding the show, please email info@ajspromotions.com or call the organisers on 028 8225 2800.