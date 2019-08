Firm cattle trade at Pomeroy

There was a firm trade on Thursday at Pomeroy. Bullocks £910/420kg, Heifers £850/380kg

BULLOCKS: James Nugent £910/420kg,£900/420KG, Robert McAllister £850/460kg, £795/400kg, Shayne Tierney £795/420kg, £780/440kg, Robert McAllister £775/390kg, £665/370kg, £660/410kg, £620/370kg, £540/250kg, James Bradley £765/370kg.

HEIFERS: Francis McCullagh £850/380kg, £820/390kg, Emmet Oneill £825/380kg, £800/400kg, Samuel Allen £805/330kg, £800/330kg, Shayne Tierney £795/460kg, James Bradley £760/380kg, Edward Ferry £625/300kg, £515/250kg, Denis McVeigh £405/220kg.