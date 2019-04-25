Firm demand for Spring lambs and hoggets

A smaller entry of sheep on Wednesday 24th April at Markethill sold in a very firm demand for both Spring lambs and hoggets.

Good quality hoggets sold from 380p to 430p per kilo for 23.6 kilos at £101.50 each followed by 413p per kilo for 24.8kilos @ £102.50 each. Several more pens of hoggets sold from £99 to £105 per head.

Spring lambs sold to a top of 502p per kilo for 20.5 at £103 each followed by 486p per kilo for 21.4kilos at £104 each. All good quality light pens sold from 470p to 481p per kilo with heavy lambs from 420p to 433p per kilo for 24kilos at £104 each. Heavy lambs sold from £98 to £105 each.

Cull ewes sold from £70 to £88 each with plainer ewes from £50 to £65 each.

Another large entry of Ewes and lambs returned a very firm trade. Doubles sold to £240 each. Several more sold from £180 to £202. Singles sold to £215 with others sold at £205, £202 and £200 each. Main demand sold from £140 to £170 each.

HOGGETS: Portadown farmer 23.6k £101.50 430p; Glenanne farmer 24.8k £97.50 413p; Glenanne farmer 24k £97.50 406p; Newry farmer 24.32k £98 405p; Collone farmer 24.7k £100 405p; Scarva farmer 22.1k £89 403p; Armagh farmer 22.1k £89 403p; Armagh farmer 24.7k £98 397p; Loughgall farmer 26.4k £104 394p.

HEAVY LAMBS: Armagh farmer 24k £104 433p; Dungannon farmer 24k £103 429p; Armagh farmer 24.6k £104.50 425p; Keady farmer 25k £103 412p; Collone farmer 26k £106 408p; Armagh farmer 26k £105 404p;

LIGHT LAMBS: Whitecross farmer 20.5k £103 502p; Markethill farmer 21.4k £104 486p; Cullyhanna farmer 21k £101 481p; Whitecross farmer 20.3k £97 478p; Armagh farmer 21.7k £103 475p; Poyntzpass farmer 20.8k £98 471p; Newtownhamilton farmer 21.9k £103 470p.