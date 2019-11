Firm trade at Markethill Mart

An entry of 1020 in Markethill on Wednesday, November 20 continued to sell in a firm trade.

Good quality heavy lambs sold steadily from £85 to £88.50 each and with a top of £90 paid on several occasions.

Top rate for heavy lambs to 358p per kilo for 24 kilos at £86 each followed by 354p per kilo for 24kilos at £85 each.

Good quality middleweight lambs sold from 350p to 383p per kilo for 20 kilos at £76.50 each followed by 381p for 21 kilos at £80 each.

Store trade was again very firm with good quality pens from 380p to 422p per kilo for 16.6 kilos at £70 each followed by 417p for 12 kilos at £50 each.

Stronger stores sold to 412p per kilo for 18.2 kilos at £75 each.

Good quality cull ewes sold from £80 to £122 each.

Plainer ewes from £55 to £70 each.

Heavy lambs: Richhill farmer 24k £86 358p, Annaclone seller 24k £85 354p, Middletown farmer 25.2k £88 349p, Dungannon seller 24.5k £85.50 349p, Newtownstewart producer 24.3k £84 347p, Kilkeel farmer 24.1k £83.50 346p, Ballynahinch seller 24.9k £86 345p, Kilkeel farmer : 24.6k £84.50 344p.

Middleweight lambs: Portadown seller 20k £76.50 383p, Richhill seller 21k £80 381p, Tandragee seller 20.6k £76.50 371p, Tandragee farmer 20.5k £76 371p, Waringstown farmer 20k £74 370p, Portadown seller 20.7k £76.50 370p, Markethill farmer 22.5k £81.50 362p, Rathfriland producer 22.2k £80 360p.

Stores: Warrenpoint producer 16.6k £70 422p, Finnis seller 12k £50 417p, Warrenpoint farmer 13.5k £56 415p, Rostrevor seller 18.2k £75 412p, Warrenpoint farmer 18.2k £74.50 409p, Warrenpoint farmer 17.8k £72 405p Banbridge seller 15.7k £63 401p, Cookstown farmer 15k £60 400p, Rostrevor producer 18.5k £73.50 397p.