Firm trade for a smaller show at Pomeroy

A smaller show this week at Pomeroy sold to a firm trade.

Prices as follows:

BULLOCKS: Noel Boyle £990/490kg, Francis Corrigan £930/460kg, £930/440kg, £875/390kg, Noel Boyle £905/490kg, £840/460kg, £830/460kg, £780/430kg.

HEIFERS: Michael Loughran £985/530kg, Liam Nugent £925/480kg, Leonard Foster £905/470kg, Gerard McCrory £890/410kg, £800/370kg, Liam Nugent £845/420kg, Damien Strain £755/360kg, £750/360kg, £670/370kg, Gerard McCrory £755/390kg, S McNelis £745/350kg, £665/350kg, Gerard McCrory £645/310kg, £640/330kg, £640/320kg, Damien Strain £600/300kg.