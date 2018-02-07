Firms to shed light on reducing energy costs

Two of Mid-Ulster’s top companies will shed light on how they’ve reduced energy costs at an event organised by Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce (NI Chamber) and System Operator for Northern Ireland (SONI) later this month.

Construction company Henry Brothers and artisan bakers Genesis Crafty, both based in Magherafelt, will headline the first Energy Forum of 2018 on 23 February at the Glenavon House Hotel in Cookstown, with a further three events set to take place before the end of the year.

Charlene Jones, Group Environmental & Quality Manager at Henry Brothers and Michael Campbell, HSE Manager at Genesis Crafty, will detail how their respective companies have introduced innovative measures to reduce energy usage and therefore costs.

With 2018 set to be a year of considerable change for Northern Ireland energy, attendees will also hear from Richard Murphy, Energy Partner at Pinsent Masons and David Butler, Head of Engineering at SGN Natural Gas who will provide an update on the Gas to the West Project – a major energy infrastructure project to extend the benefits of natural gas to thousands more homes and businesses in the west of Northern Ireland.

The Energy Forum will take place 23 February 2018 at 9.30-12.00pm at the Glenavon House Hotel in Cookstown.

The event is free to attend and registrations can be made online at www.northernirelandchamber.com.