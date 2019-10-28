First Aid Awareness Course

The Ulster Farmers’ Union is encouraging farmers and their family members to attend a Farm Family first aid awareness training course. The course is specifically tailored for the farming sector, providing information on how to deal with a medical emergency on the farm. The course is FREE and those in attendance will receive a complimentary first aid kit. The course is available to those linked to a farm business including farmers, members of the farm family, employees and YFCU groups.

If you are interested in attending a course or in organising training for a local group, please contact Global Horizon Skills on 028 8225 6772, email info@ghskills.com or visit www.daera-ni.gov.uk/news/first-aid-farm-families-launched-2019-20.