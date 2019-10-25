First Aid training for NI farm families launched for 2019-20

By popular demand CAFRE has just relaunched Farm Family First Aid Awareness training for 2019/20.

To date over 1,700 farm family members have attended this very popular course offered as part of the Farm Family Key Skills (FFKS) Scheme.

This practical training course focuses on how to deal with a wide range of First Aid emergencies encountered on farms. Statistics from the Farm Safety Partnership show that as many as 100 accidents each month require medical attention on Northern Ireland farms. The awareness training provides farm family members and employees with skills to deal with emergency situations confidently, promptly and safely. Participants attending a workshop will also receive a complimentary First Aid kit with training on its contents and their use to treat minor injuries.

Injuries can ruin lives and farm businesses. An accident that leaves a family member unable to work or worse can be a huge threat to any farm business. Attending a Farm Family First Aid Awareness course will provide critical skills that could help reduce the impact of a serious accident on NI farms or even save a life.

The courses are usually organised in the evening and are held at local venues across Northern Ireland. If you belong to a farming or rural group and would like a course specifically for the farm families associated with your group, then contact the delivery agent, Global Horizon Skills. Alternatively, there are a number of open courses being organised throughout Northern Ireland.

Please note there is a requirement to book a place on these courses as there is a maximum number of 20 people per course.

If you are interested in attending a course or in organising training for a local group, please contact Global Horizon Skills on 028 8225 6772 or info@ghskills.com

For information on the range of Farm Family Key Skills courses and availability, please visit the link: https://www.cafre.ac.uk/farm-family-key-skills/

Farm Family Key Skills (FFKS) is part of the Farm Business Improvement Scheme, funded under the Rural Development Programme 2014-2020