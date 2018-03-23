First case of Avian Influenza confirmed in County Antrim

A case of Avian Influenza has been confirmed in a wild bird in Co Antrim.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) today confirmed that Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), subtype H5N6 has been found in a wild bird, a buzzard.

This is the first positive wild bird avian influenza finding in Northern Ireland this year.

The Department said that while this finding is not unexpected it is a timely reminder for all bird keepers to maintain good levels of biosecurity and to remain vigilant for any signs of disease in their flock.

The Chief Veterinary Officer for Northern Ireland, Robert Huey added: “This is the first case of H5N6 in a wild bird in Northern Ireland this season. The finding further emphasises the requirement for all bird keepers to remain vigilant and to critically review their biosecurity measures, for example, feeding and watering birds under cover to help reduce the risk of their poultry coming in contact with wild birds. It is important that flock keepers report early any suspicions of disease.

“While the risk of an avian influenza incursion in wild birds is now heightened, the risk to poultry remains low. However, it is essential that we take the necessary steps to protect our poultry industry, international trade and the wider economy,” he added.

“I continue to encourage strongly all bird keepers to register their flocks. This will ensure they receive the latest information from the Department and also allow them to be contacted in an avian disease outbreak enabling them to protect their flock at the earliest opportunity. I would also encourage bird keepers to subscribe to the Avian Influenza text service by simply texting ‘BIRDS’ to 67300.”